Police: Homeowner opens fire during apparent robbery attempt

- Phoenix police say two people were shot, one fatally, when a homeowner opened fire during an apparent robbery attempt near 59th Avenue and Broadway Road.

Police say one of the men who was shot at the home on Tuesday night was hospitalized and several other people fled the scene.

A neighbor reported hearing multiple gunshots and seeing a wounded person on the ground near the front door.

We're told the shooter stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. At this time, it's not clear if the shooter will face any charges.

No identities were released in this case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.