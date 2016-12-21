Valley police officers shop for families at 911 toy drive Arizona News Valley police officers shop for families at 911 toy drive For the last 31 years, police officers have been making a difference for hundreds of Valley families during the Christmas holiday. FOX 10's Courtney Griffin reports.

- For the last 31 years, police officers have been making a difference for hundreds of Valley families during the Christmas holiday.

This year was no different.

500 valley police officers shopping at the 911 toy drive for families they've met who are in need of gifts 🎁 #policeofficer #helpinghand pic.twitter.com/5wLejdrSMV — Courtney Griffin (@CourtneyGFox10) December 21, 2016

"I tell ya, there is no greater feeling than Christmas Eve, sitting down and thinking about one child somewhere in our state will get a toy because so many people cared," W. Steven Martin said.

Every year, participating police officers from around the state pick two families they'd like to give back to.

Detective R. Kelly picked this family, who he's known for years.

"They absolutely love it, they weren't expecting much for Christmas and for us to be able to do this for them is huge," he said.

Annette Solano says without this, her granddaughters may have gone without gifts this year.

"Grateful, you know, they're always good to use," she said. "R. Kelly has been helping us quite a bite. It was a surprise to them because they thought they weren't going to get very much."

It's a chance for the families to reflect on all of the good that police officers do for the community.

"It's the best part of this job because for the most part we're not making people very happy when we show up, so when we do this in exchange, it's awesome," Det. R. Kelly said.

This year, more than 150,000 toys will be given to families in need.