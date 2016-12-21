Valley family loses their home to fire just before the holidays Arizona News Valley family loses their home to fire just before the holidays Just days before Christmas, a Valley family has lost their home to a fire. FOX 10's Stefania Okolie reports.

- This is the aftermath of what started as an attic fire at this home on Earl Street in Phoenix.

The side of the home is charred, the exterior is burned away and parts of the roof are caved in. As the fire was burning, there were two people inside.

Elvia Tribino saw the flames as she drove by.

"By then, they didn't see the fire coming out like the way I did," she said.

She put her car in reverse to come down Earl Street, got out and ran to the door.

"I brought the lady out, 'Look, the fire's coming out!'" she said. "She finally came out, saw the fire, she ran back and got her husband out of the house."

Family members who were inside at the time tried to put the fire out but couldn't reach the flames.

"I was yelling, I was frantic, I was a little hysterical at that point, I was just trying to make sure that they got out, I asked if there were children," Tribino said.

Three children live there but had just left for school.

Fire crews got to the home just before 8 a.m. The flames were put out quickly, however, the family of six is still not able to live there because of the damage.

We spoke to the owner briefly; Caesar Ramirez doesn't speak too much English, but we know, despite the circumstances, that he's thankful.

"We are safe, every human people safe, that's what matter," he said. "Other things we can replace."

Investigators say they believe this fire started somewhere near the water heater. They still have to figure out the exact cause.

The Red Cross is assisting the family as well.