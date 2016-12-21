CBP: Drug seizure makes for sticky mess at Nogales Port

NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — A tractor-trailer carrying a shipment of strawberry jam from Mexico into Arizona had something else that was sticky along for the ride: 6,500 pounds of marijuana.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says officers at the Mariposa Commercial Facility in Nogales, Arizona, arrested the driver of the truck on Tuesday after finding the marijuana shipment with the jam.

CBP says a 51-year-old man from Nogales, Mexico, was arrested. The pot shipment is worth about $3.25 million and accounts for the 15th largest seized by CBP's Tucson Field Office.

An investigation is ongoing.