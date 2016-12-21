STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

CBP: Drug seizure makes for sticky mess at Nogales Port

By: Associated Press

Posted:Dec 21 2016 02:43PM MST

Updated:Dec 22 2016 04:30AM MST

NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — A tractor-trailer carrying a shipment of strawberry jam from Mexico into Arizona had something else that was sticky along for the ride: 6,500 pounds of marijuana.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says officers at the Mariposa Commercial Facility in Nogales, Arizona, arrested the driver of the truck on Tuesday after finding the marijuana shipment with the jam.

CBP says a 51-year-old man from Nogales, Mexico, was arrested. The pot shipment is worth about $3.25 million and accounts for the 15th largest seized by CBP's Tucson Field Office.

An investigation is ongoing.


