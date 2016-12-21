5 months later, community still hoping for Jesse Wilson's return Arizona News 5 months later, community still hoping for Jesse Wilson's return It's been over five months since a 10-year-old Buckeye boy disappeared, but a community is still hoping for his safe return. FOX 10's Linda WIlliams reports.

- People in one Buckeye community are hoping and praying for a miracle, over five months after 10-year-old Jesse Wilson disappeared.

Since Jesse's disappearance, there have been no new leads in the case, but people close to Jesse and his family are holding out hope that the little boy will eventually be found, safe and sound.

Jesse attended Bradley Academy, and some of the yellow ribbons tied to the fence and trees near the school have weathered, or are missing entirely. The ribbons were put up this past summer, shortly after Jesse disappeared.

"We miss him, and we still are hopeful that he comes home one day," said Shelise Lamb with Bradley Academy.

The school desk that was erected as a symbol of the "Lead Jesse Home" campaign was also taken down, as it was becoming weathered. School officials, however, said the ribbons that are still up will serve as reminders to never give up hope for Jesse, as well as a reminder of how people should cherish one another.

Jesse climbed out of the bedroom window of his Buckeye home on the night of July 17, and has not been seen since. Despite widespread searches by volunteers and law enforcement, and hundreds of flyers distributed with his picture on it, there is still no sign of the 10-year-old, who had left home before.

There is still a reminder of Jesse inside the school, where a small table sits with Jesse's picture on it. Lamb said the picture has an impact on students.

"They know him, and when they pass by the picture, I've heard students say, 'hey, there's Jesse'," said Lamb. "It's almost like his presence is still here."

According to police, Jesse's home was searched, in the days after Jesse's disappearance. Police have not said whether anything was found inside, but investigators are reportedly awaiting forensic tests to come back.

In the meantime, Jesse's adoptive mother, Crystal Wilson, is reportedly still cooperating with police. Anyone with information should call Buckeye Police.