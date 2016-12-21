Refusal to provide blood sample could cost you, legal experts say Arizona News Refusal to provide blood sample could cost you, legal experts say Former Arizona Cardinals player Michael Floyd declined to provide a blood sample after he was suspected of DUI. Legal analysts say such a decision could be costly. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.

- New details surrounding the arrest of former Arizona Cardinals player Michael Floyd have been released. According to a police report, Floyd had a blood alcohol level of .217.

Floyd, who is now with the New England Patriots, reportedly refused to submit a blood sample to authorities, and according to legal analysts, that is a bad move that has no legal benefits for DUI suspects in the Grand Canyon State.

"If you refuse, your license will get taken away from you for a year, and the officers will likely get a search warrant like they did in this case," said legal analyst Monica Lindstrom.

Police reportedly got a search warrant, and Floyd was forced to give a blood sample. Under Arizona law, Floyd, whose blood alcohol level is nearly three times the legal limit, could be charged with Super Extreme DUI, which carries a mandatory jail sentence of 45 days.

In the case of Floyd, Lindstrom said he could spend even more time behind bars, if convicted.

"Michael Floyd has a DUI from college," said Lindstrom. "Which puts him into a second time category. That 45 days now could get pushed up to 180 days in jail."

If convicted, Floyd could face hefty fines, and will likely need to have an interlock system installed in his vehicle. A move to the Northeast may not spell the end of Floyd's legal troubles.

"Arizona will work with him and work with their schedule," said Lindstrom. "But Arizona will not back down because they're a pro athlete or they have money."