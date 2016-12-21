Police searching for robbery, kidnapping suspects [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Police are looking for Almalik Ward, who they say is the suspected shooter in the Walmart shooting in Peoria on December 7. Arizona News Police searching for robbery, kidnapping suspects Police in Peoria need your help, as they try to find a holiday grinch that is allegedly behind a couple of kidnapping and robberies. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.

- Police in Peoria need your help, as they try to find a holiday Grinch that is allegedly behind a couple of kidnapping and robberies.

NEW: @GlendaleAZPD need your help to find Almalik Ward. he is the suspected shooter in the Walmart shooting from 12/7/16. pic.twitter.com/TL0zs9Ghni — jonathan roy (@JRFox10) December 21, 2016

In both incidents, the victims were ordered into the vehicles at gunpoint, and forced to withdraw money from ATMs. The first incident took place on September 21, near 101st Avenue and Happy Valley Road. The second incident, which took place a month ago, happened at 74th Avenue and Cactus.

