Police searching for robbery, kidnapping suspects

Police in Peoria need your help, as they search for those responsible for a couple of kidnapping and robberies. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Dec 21 2016 09:41PM MST

Updated:Dec 22 2016 04:39AM MST

PEORIA, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Police in Peoria need your help, as they try to find a holiday Grinch that is allegedly behind a couple of kidnapping and robberies.

In both incidents, the victims were ordered into the vehicles at gunpoint, and forced to withdraw money from ATMs. The first incident took place on September 21, near 101st Avenue and Happy Valley Road. The second incident, which took place a month ago, happened at 74th Avenue and Cactus.

