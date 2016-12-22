Rain, flooding hits the Valley Arizona News Rain, flooding hits the Valley It began overnight and rain has continued to fall across Arizona, with more showers expected this afternoon and into the evening.

Heavy downpour in North Central Phoenix. Expect scattered showers this AM, rain chances increasing by lunch #fox10p… pic.twitter.com/VzhA3zU4mx — Kristy Siefkin Fox10 (@KristySFox10) December 22, 2016

The rain is also causing flooding and as a result, Greenway Road is closed in both directions at Interstate 17.

Just a reminder, during these adverse weather conditions, be careful on the roads!

You may encounter some flooded roads today. Unless you're in a boat or submarine... #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/tQA41x5I7R — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) December 22, 2016

