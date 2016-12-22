STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Rain, flooding hits the Valley

It began overnight and rain has continued to fall across Arizona, with more showers expected this afternoon and into the evening.
By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Dec 22 2016 05:51AM MST

Updated:Dec 22 2016 12:24PM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - It began overnight and rain has continued to fall across Arizona, with more showers expected this afternoon and into the evening.

The rain is also causing flooding and as a result, Greenway Road is closed in both directions at Interstate 17.

Just a reminder, during these adverse weather conditions, be careful on the roads!

