Arizona News No animals injured during electrical fire at Wildlife World Zoo Authorities say no animals were injured in an electrical fire at the Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park.

Two employees actually live on the zoo grounds and were alerted to the fire at around 7 a.m. They quickly sprang into action.

"They were able to grab a fire extinguisher, put out the fire as quickly as they could," said Kristy Morcom of the Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park.

Morcom says while one employee fought the fire, another grabbed the air-breathing animals; like otters and endangered turtles.

"When they arrived, they did find an electrical fire in nature," said Shawn Gilleland of Rural Metro Fire. "[It] started here in the otter enclosure, [it] controls water temperature for the otters."

The fire broke out on the north side of the river monster building. Black smoke billowed out the vents and flames spread to a wooden deck or structure over the tanks that house the animals, but damage was minimal and Morcom says the most important thing is that no lives were lost.

"That is the employees first response when there's a fire or any other situation, is to get animals out, make sure they are OK," she said.

This is the second time in two years there has been a fire in the zoo's aquarium.

In May of 2015, an electrical fire broke out, forcing zoo workers to carry animals out of their exhibits to escape the smoke.

Thankfully, no animals were hurt in that fire, either.

Rural Metro Fire was assisted by crews from other agencies, including Glendale and Goodyear. A total of 10 fire trucks responded.