Get your holiday gifts in time for that procrastinator in your life with Amazon Prime Now

Amazon employees are hard at work, bagging orders to make sure they get delivered in time for Christmas. FOX 10's Stefania Okolie reports.

It's three days until Christmas, but with Amazon Prime Now you can still pick up your phone to order something online and have it at your door shortly after.

There's no hassle and anxiety of wondering if the shipping date and time is going to be accurate and at the Amazon Prime facility, what you need is already within driving distance.

There's rows and rows of goods, from games to toys and electronics, of plenty of perfect presents that you don't have to wait in long lines for.

Angie Newman with Amazon says there's no question that too many last-minute Christmas orders won't stop them from fulfilling that holiday miracle.

"I will tell you in the Phoenix area, we have a very good rate of getting those less than one or two percent default," she said.

You can place your order with Amazon Prime Now all the way until Christmas Eve on Saturday at 11:59 p.m. If you order by the deadline, you will get your order before Christmas Day.