Uber decision could have big impact on Arizona Arizona News Uber decision could have big impact on Arizona A recent decision by ridesharing company Uber could have a big impact on Arizona. FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports.

Uber, which is available in over 500 cities around the globe, has recently ran into some controversy in California, over its self-driving vehicles. The company announced it is curbing its self-driving cars that have been operating in San Francisco for over a month, as the State of California revoked the car's registrations.

Just one day after Uber's decision, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is welcoming the company's pilot program to the Grand Canyon State, and even unveiled a banner to welcome the company, which has been placed near the State Capitol.

On Thursday, Ducey spoke out on Uber's decision.

"Companies see Arizona as a great place to do business. They're fleeing California. They are ditching the over-regulation and high taxation, and Arizona is a place that is open for business," said Ducey.