Photo of 3-year-old boy getting adopted goes viral

According to a report, the adoption of little Michael took place on December 20 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Before his adoption, Tara Montgomery told ABC News that Michael had been living with her family for more than a year.

"Michael was placed with us on Feb. 14, 2015, when he was 18 months old. We were his third foster family," Montgomery told ABC News. "His original case plan was reunification with his 'bio-mom.' When that plan failed, a new plan was set. As a single parent, I was not looking to adopt, just to help kids during transition."

The picture taken of Michael right after his adoption has since gone viral.

"This photo is the definition of his personality," she added. "He couldn't help but let everyone know that he was being adopted today. We are so happy to have Michael in our lives."

