Michael Floyd Speaks After DUI Arrest Arizona News

This week, body camera footage of Floyd's DUI arrest in Scottsdale were released, which showed Floyd behind the wheel of his vehicle. According to test results, Floyd's blood alcohol level was .217, more than 2.5 times the legal limit.

Floyd, who is now with the New England Patriots, said he is trying to move forward, saying he is "excited" about his opportunities with his new team.

Floyd reportedly had three alcohol-related incidents involving police when he was in college at Notre Dame, including a DUI arrest.