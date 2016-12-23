Police: Dog was shot and killed after it attacked officer Arizona News Police: Dog was shot and killed after it attacked officer Police are investigating after an officer shot and killed a dog that attacked an officer while he was on a call. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports from the scene near 32nd Street and McDowell Road.

This happened just after 11:00 p.m. on Thursday near 32nd Street and McDowell Road when authorities say officers responded to a report of a gunshot that was heard coming from a backyard in the area.

"Officers arrived and contacted a group of people in that backyard. During the contact, a dog bit an officer on the leg. The officer drew and discharged his weapon into the dog which stopped the dog's actions," stated Phoenix Police Sgt. Vince Lewis.

The officer was treated for his injury and released.

Tests will determine if the dog had rabies. No arrests were made in this case.

