Body found inside burning home in Scottsdale

According to the Scottsdale Fire Department, crews responded to reports of the structure fire at about 5:30 a.m. on Friday. When they arrived at the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames in the rear of the home.

After crews got the fire under control, they searched the home and found the body.

The cause of death has not been released and the investigation is ongoing.