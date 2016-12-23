PHOENIX (AP) -- Authorities say a Phoenix man arrested this week pledged support to the Islamic State group and wanted to buy a gun to carry out a "lone wolf" attack in Arizona.

Court documents show the FBI has been watching 30-year-old Derrick Thompson for over two years and that he attempted to buy a gun last year while avowing support for the Islamic State group.

Thompson, a convicted felon, was arrested Tuesday and faces charges of misconduct involving weapons and assisting and participating in a criminal syndicate.

Records show he researched the words "midnight mass" in October while also looking for information on which guns are more powerful and "martyrdom versus suicide."

Thompson was charged in state court and has not been assigned a public defender yet. He is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.