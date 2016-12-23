FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Maricopa murder arrest: Police say shooting stemmed from domestic violence

Investigators are searching for a suspect involved with a homicide that happened on December 16. If you have any information, call MPD at 520-568-3673 or their crime tip line at 520-316-6900.

Dec 23 2016

Updated:Dec 23 2016 10:20AM MST

MARICOPA, Ariz. (AP) -- A 32-year-old Tempe woman is accused of fatally shooting a Maricopa man in his garage.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reports that Kathryn Sinkevitch was arrested Wednesday night in the Dec. 16 killing of 31-year-old Michael Agerter.

Sinkevitch is jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder. It could not be immediately determined whether she has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

A Maricopa Police Department news release said the shooting resulted from a domestic violence relationship.

Police said witness statements and home surveillance video pointed investigators toward Sinkevitch, and she was located and arrested in Avondale.


