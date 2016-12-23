FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Significant snowfall expected in northern Arizona

FOX 10's Cory McCloskey reports.

Posted:Dec 23 2016 11:57AM MST

Updated:Dec 23 2016 12:31PM MST

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) -- A winter storm is expected to drop heavy snow across much of northern Arizona on Saturday, and authorities said drivers could face heavy traffic and hazardous conditions.

Arizona's weather was in a comparative lull Friday in between bursts of wetness that included rain that produced minor flooding in some areas Thursday.

A winter storm watch for Flagstaff, Grand Canyon Village and nearby parts of northern Arizona said snowfall would begin Saturday morning and become heavy midday, with total accumulations of 8 to 12 inches between 6,000 and 8,000 feet and 10 to 20 inches above 8,000 feet.

Forecasters said strong winds Saturday could create blowing and drifting snow, making for hazardous travel conditions.

Transportation officials said delays are likely in popular snow-play areas like along U.S. 180 northwest of Flagstaff.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories