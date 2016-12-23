Significant snowfall expected in northern Arizona [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Snow on the red rocks of Sedona, AZ (file) Arizona News Significant snowfall expected in northern Arizona A winter storm is expected to drop heavy snow across much of northern Arizona on Saturday, and authorities said drivers could face heavy traffic and hazardous conditions.

Arizona's weather was in a comparative lull Friday in between bursts of wetness that included rain that produced minor flooding in some areas Thursday.

A winter storm watch for Flagstaff, Grand Canyon Village and nearby parts of northern Arizona said snowfall would begin Saturday morning and become heavy midday, with total accumulations of 8 to 12 inches between 6,000 and 8,000 feet and 10 to 20 inches above 8,000 feet.

Forecasters said strong winds Saturday could create blowing and drifting snow, making for hazardous travel conditions.

Transportation officials said delays are likely in popular snow-play areas like along U.S. 180 northwest of Flagstaff.

A strong storm system will bring rains to the deserts and snow to the higher elevations. Travel safely...#azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/6WJ68icUZr — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) December 23, 2016

Check out this wonderful #winter view of the San Francisco Peaks! @CoconinoNF pic.twitter.com/hq8gA2VEmp — Forest Service, R3 (@USFSSouthwest) December 23, 2016

Suggested items to carry in your car if you plan on traveling in the high country of northern AZ Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. #azwx pic.twitter.com/lle2NOse4X — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) December 23, 2016