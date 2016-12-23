Arizona governor welcomes Uber self-driving cars

- Gov. Doug Ducey welcomed the scheduled arrival Friday of Uber self-driving cars as a self-driving truck transports them to Arizona from California.

The governor welcomed the truck carrying the self-driving Volvos after it arrived at the State Capitol in Phoenix late Friday morning.

"This increase in tech is changing the economy and the environment, but we think there are many positives there are many new jobs and we want to see an economy that's ever growing and adding opportunities," said Ducey.

On Thursday, Uber announced that it was shipping the self-driving cars to Arizona after they were banned from California roads over safety concerns.

Uber made the announcement after Ducey on Wednesday and Thursday touted Arizona as an alternative to California for the ride-hailing company to test out its self-driving cars.

Uber hasn't announced when the cars will be tested, nor provided details about how many vehicles will be heading to Arizona. Uber previously had 16 self-driving cars registered in California.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.