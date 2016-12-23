FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

RACE TO THE FINISH: procrastinators make final holiday shopping rush

Those who held off holiday shopping until the last minute are making a final rush at the mall Friday. FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports.

Posted:Dec 23 2016 06:20PM MST

Updated:Dec 23 2016 06:20PM MST

As Phoenix, along with the rest of the world, enter the final countdown to Christmas Day, many people in the Valley are making a final rush to buy holiday presents. FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports.


