Neighbors describe man accused of plotting "lone wolf" style terror attack

People living near a man who has been arrested and accused of plotting terrorist incidents in Arizona are speaking out about the man.

Those living next to a Phoenix man who is accused of plotting a "lone wolf" type terror attack describe him as a "family man".

Derrick Thompson, 30, was taken into custody earlier this week by FBI agents. According to court documents, Thompson, who also went by the name Abu Talib Al-Amriki, had been planning to carry out an ISIS-inspired attack.

"They did have assault rifles they brought, a shield to knock on the door with," said Kris Poola, who lives nearby, recounting the day FBI agents took Thompson into custody. "We've seen a couple more undercovers coming into the apartment complex, at least 10-12 officers. By then, we were leaving because we didn't want our kids to see what was happening with that."

Neighbors said Thompson and his family, who lived in an apartment, did not socialize with their next door neighbors.

"You never know," said Poola. "People, especially people like that that never come out, don't know what they're up to. It's kind of scary."

According to court documents, Federal investigators believe Thompson has been an "avowed jihadist" for at least the past couple of years, posting his support online for ISIS and "lone wolf" attacks. Thompson, according to the FBI, performed online searches for "midnight mass" and "martyrdom vs. suicide", and tried to buy a gun from an online seller.

Thompson has reportedly been convicted of armed robbery and aggravated assault, and cannot legally possess a weapon.

Investigators reportedly believe Thompson was planning to use the gun to carry out a terrorist attack in Arizona. Details of when and where such an attack was to be carried out were not revealed.

Thompson is facing several felonies, including participating in a criminal syndicate and attempted misconduct involving weapons.