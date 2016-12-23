GRINCH WANTED: cameras catch suspect in the act Arizona News GRINCH WANTED: cameras catch suspect in the act A real-life Grinch was caught on camera, red handed. It all happened at an apartment complex in Glendale. FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports.

- The owner of an apartment complex in Glendale said he caught a real life Grinch, on his security cameras.

The suspect was about to make off with dozens of gifts, until he realized he was not the only one in the home.

"I have nine cameras around this unit. What were you thinking?" said Chris Czerepak, the manager of Sunset Estates. On Sunday morning, Czerepak said the suspect broke in, ransacked his apartment and office, went through the residents' packages, all while his roommate was sleeping.

Czerepak said he is grateful only a few trinkets were taken, including a knife and calculator. Czerepak, however, said he feels violated that someone would do this, especially right before Christmas.

Anyone with information should call Silent Witness.