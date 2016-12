TEMPERS RISE: Some say "Holiday Road Rage" is real Arizona News TEMPERS RISE: Some say "Holiday Road Rage" is real As holiday shopping continues, tensions are rising, at least with some people. FOX 10's Stefa

- As Christmas Day nears, finding the right gift can be stressful at times, especially for those who may be rushing at the last moment to finish their purchases.

It's not hard to imagine that in many parking lots, it can be difficult to get in or get out. Holiday road rage is real, and could ruin someone's holiday.

FOX 10's Stefania Okolie reports.