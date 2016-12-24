Missing woman found near Grand Canyon after 26-mile trek in snow

- UPDATE : Karen Klein, 47, has been found safe, and she'll be transported to a Utah-area hospital to be treated for exposure to the cold weather.

ORIGINAL STORY

Coconino County deputies have found 47-year-old Karen Klein, who went missing on Thursday at the north rim of the Grand Canyon near DeMotte Park in Fredonia. She was found early Saturday morning.

Deputies say Klein, her husband and their 10-year-old son came to Las Vegas from Pennsylvania and rented a car to drive to the Grand Canyon. They say their GPS system brought them to State Route 67 at the North Rim, which is closed for the winter. GPS directed them through forest service roads that were covered in snow, and their vehicle broke down.

Klein tried to walk to State Route 67 to get help on Thursday. Both her husband and child were found, and were treated for frostbite. Just after midnight on Christmas Eve morning, searchers found Klein at the north rim of the Grand Canyon. She had walked 26 miles since Thursday. She was able to communicate, but was suffering from exposure to the cold, and she was taken to a hospital in Kanab and she's expected to be taken to a hospital in St. George, Utah, for further treatment.