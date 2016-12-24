Shoppers brave cold temps to find last minute gifts Arizona News Shoppers brave wind, rain and cold temps to find last minute gifts Today, the countdown was on to get those last minute holiday gifts. Shoppers weren't only braving hazardous traffic and frustrating lines. They also had the rain to deal with.

- Last minute shoppers walked through the cold --wind--- and rain-- on the hunt for presents.

“I have one more gift to get at best buy.”

And the nasty weather wasn't going to stop Vi Connor or anyone else.

“It was pouring rain when we got here. We just had to get just a couple last minute items; make sure everyone’s covered.”

“The driving here is a bit much, but I’m just grateful to get to the store and get home...so you just had to come out and get last minute gifts -- yeah I had three children, three birthdays, three Christmases this week.”

Many of the shoppers we spoke to tonight said they don’t regret their decision to wait until Christmas. The weather, they say, made shopping a breeze. The rain perhaps kept more people at home.

“Possibly. It’s not that bad. The lines are moving really quickly.”

“It was a lot less crowded then i thought it would be.”