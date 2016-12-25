FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Hundreds enjoy white Christmas in Arizona's high country

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Dec 25 2016 10:10PM MST

Updated:Dec 26 2016 05:29AM MST

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (KSAZ) - People in parts of Arizona woke up to a white Christmas today. 

Fourteen inches of snow was dumped on Flagstaff yesterday.

And about 8 inches in Prescott.

VIDEO: FOX 10's Marcy Jones has the story.

 

