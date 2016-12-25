Hundreds enjoy white Christmas in Arizona's high country

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (KSAZ) - People in parts of Arizona woke up to a white Christmas today.
Fourteen inches of snow was dumped on Flagstaff yesterday.
And about 8 inches in Prescott.
VIDEO: FOX 10's Marcy Jones has the story.
