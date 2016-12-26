Suspect, 2 others shot in rush-hour officer-involved shooting Arizona News Suspect, 2 others shot in rush-hour officer-involved shooting Three people were shot, including a suspect, during a wild rush-hour shootout involving DPS troopers along Interstate 17 on Monday night.

The Phoenix Police Department says it all began at about 6:30 p.m. when Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers responded to what they thought was a crash in the southbound lanes of I-17, just north of Thomas Road.

When troopers arrived at the scene, the discovered that a victim inside the car was suffering from a gunshot wound. Troopers then spotted the suspect running in the northbound lanes of the freeway and exchanged gunfire.

The 31-year-old suspect was injured in the shooting and transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive.

"They confronted that man and exchanged gunfire," Sgt. Johnathan Howard said. "He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. There were two DPS troopers involved in the shooting. Neither was injured."

Three cars were struck by bullets during the shooting and a third person was shot but his injury is considered to be non-life threatening. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

Investigators believe the incident began near Indian School Road and the US 60 when the suspect held a victim at gunpoint and demanded he drive him to Mexico. FAfter a struggle inside the vehicle, the victim was able to escape and contact police.

"We saw a man on the driver's side with a gun drawn at the driver," she said. "We realized he had a gun and was beating against the window trying to get him to let him in. That's when I realized we were right next to him and we would have been the next victims. My husband just swerved and gunned it."

I-17 was closed overnight, however, both directions of the roadway were reopened Tuesday morning.

All lanes of I-17 now open after wild shooting takes places during rush-hour traffic last night near Thomas pic.twitter.com/PCxMJ7dahb — Courtney Griffin (@CourtneyGFox10) December 27, 2016

