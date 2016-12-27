2 children, 2 adults escape raging Phoenix house fire Arizona News 2 children, 2 adults escape raging Phoenix house fire Two children and two adults escaped a raging house fire after their neighbor pounded on their front door to wake them up.

2 adults & 2 kids sleeping inside home when neighbor bangs on door to alert them- smoke alarms not activated.Firefighters saved 90% of home pic.twitter.com/D5uvFi9353 — Courtney Griffin (@CourtneyGFox10) December 27, 2016

The Phoenix Fire Department says the fire broke out at a home near Lower Buckeye Road and 91st Avenue early Tuesday morning.

After noticing the flames, a neighbor pounded on the front door of the home to alert the family inside. All four family members escaped safely and were not injured.

The homeowners told firefighters their smoke detectors were not activated.

Investigators say the garage was fully engulfed in flames, but 90 percent of the home was saved.

The family's two pet cats also escaped the fire safely.

The cause is under investigation.