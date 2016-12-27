3 teens arrested after assaulting police at Arizona Mills mall Arizona News 3 teens arrested after assaulting police at Arizona Mills mall Police say three teens were arrested after they assaulted police officers at Arizona Mills mall.

The Tempe Police Department says the incident began when officers told a 16-year-old to leave the mall because he was being disruptive. When he refused, the teen allegedly threw a pretzel at mall security.

Officers then approached the teen, who got into a fighting stance and was arrested for aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Police say as the 16-year-old was being taken in custody, a large group gathered around the officers and security. When the large group was being escorted out of the mall, a 15-year-old teen refused to leave and pushed a police officer.

He tried to leave the scene but was arrested for aggravated assault on a police officer and disorderly conduct.

Another teen, a 15-year-old teen, was also asked to leave and was told by police if she didn't, she'd be arrested for trespassing. Immediately after leaving the mall, she returned and hit an officer in the shoulder.

She was arrested for aggravated assault on a police officer and trespassing.

Investigators do not believe this was related to any other recent incidents at malls across the country.