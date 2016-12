Multiple rescues on Valley mountain trails Arizona News Multiple rescues on Valley mountain trails The week between Christmas and the New Year is likely a busy time on Valley hiking trails, and Tuesday was no exception. Firefighters had a busy day rescuing people. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.

- The week between Christmas and the New Year is likely a busy time on Valley hiking trails, and Tuesday was no exception. Crews with Phoenix Fire were called out to four rescues on the mountains, including an incident that left a BASE jumper injured at Camelback Mountain.

