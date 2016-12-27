BASE jumper speaks out on sport following mishap on Valley mountain Arizona News BASE jumper speaks out on sport following mishap on Valley mountain A Valley BASE jumper is talking about the extreme sport, on the day a BASE jumper was injured during a jump gone wrong. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.

- Tuesday was a busy day for firefighters, as they responded to four different rescues on Camelback Mountain, including a rescue involving a BASE jumper.

In that incident, a 39-year-old man was injured, after a jump did not go according to plan.

One Valley BASE jumper said the area where the 39-year-old was hurt is a popular area for BASE jumping, and there are no laws against it there.

"BASE jumping happens more often than you would think," said George Roso. "There are several cliffs around here that get done on a regular basis."

Roso said the area, while a bit low for BASE jumps, does have a nice overhang, and it is easy to get to.

However, Roso, a man who has executed 162 BASE jumps in nearly 35 years, said one has to know what he or she is doing.

"Things do happen quickly, and if you haven't had the training to prepare for the unexpected, it can catch up to you," said Roso. "There really are no rules. This is one of those things where you go out and make sure you have the proper equipment, and that you know what you're doing."

Roso, who said he has done over 2,000 sky dives as preparation for BASE jumping, said the cost for BASE jumping gears can be in the thousands of dollars. He went on to say there's more to BASE jumping than having the right gear, and knowing where to jump.

"Every situation is going to be different. Every object is going to be different. Every time you go up there, the weather conditions can be different."