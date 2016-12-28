DPS: Woman drove 9 miles in the wrong direction before being arrested [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Photo: ADOT Arizona News DPS: Woman drove 9 miles in the wrong direction before being arrested A woman is facing DUI charges after she allegedly drove nine miles in the wrong direction along the Loop 101, caused a small crash and then left the scene.

"That driver traveled nine miles in the wrong direction, was ultimately stopped here by Salt River PD and state troopers near McKellips and the 101," said Capt. Tim Mason of the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS trooper say the 911 calls started coming in at 2:37 a.m. about a car traveling southbound in the northbound HOV lane of the Loop 101. Nine miles and six minutes later at 2:43 a.m., the woman behind the wheel was being give a field-sobriety test.

"When the trooper contacted the driver, the driver was disoriented, didn't know why we were stopping her and didn't realize that she had just been involved in a collision where she actually collided with a vehicle," Capt. Mason said.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit by the wrong-way driver was able to get out of the way but not before losing a side-view mirror. DPS says a trooper and Salt River police officer eventually caught her.

"The troopers and officers that were responding to the area were all traveling in the correct direction on the freeway; tonight being a night that we had a DUI task force, we had a multitude of agencies working collaboratively," Capt. Mason said.

The wrong-way driver was booked on seven counts of endangerment, and one count each of aggravated assault, hit-and-run and DUI.

Her identity has not been released.