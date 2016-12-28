FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Valley man accused of stabbing his mother to death

A Valley man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed his mother to death.
By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Dec 28 2016 04:55AM MST

Updated:Dec 28 2016 08:40AM MST

AVONDALE, Ariz. (KSAZ) - A Valley man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed his mother to death.

Police say 31-year-old Bronson Harvel was arrested after his mother's body was found at a home near Avondale Boulevard and Durango on Tuesday morning.

Investigators say there was an argument between Harvel and his mother, Linda Willis, before the stabbing, but it's still not clear why he would have killed her.

Harvel has been booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail. 

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.


