Valley man accused of stabbing his mother to death

- A Valley man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed his mother to death.

Police say 31-year-old Bronson Harvel was arrested after his mother's body was found at a home near Avondale Boulevard and Durango on Tuesday morning.

Investigators say there was an argument between Harvel and his mother, Linda Willis, before the stabbing, but it's still not clear why he would have killed her.

Harvel has been booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail.

