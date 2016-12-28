Rapper Snoop Dogg to visit Scottsdale marijuana dispensary

- Rapper Snoop Dogg will visit a Scottsdale marijuana dispensary ahead of his concert at the Comerica Theatre on Thursday.

The iconic rapper will be at the Level Up dispensary near 78th Way and Raintree Drive from 3:20 to 4:20 p.m., according to the dispensary's website.

Snoop Dogg will be there to pose for pictures and shake hands of fans who are medical-marijuana card carriers.

The rapper's "Puff Puff Pass Tour Part 2" concert begins at 8p.m.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased here.