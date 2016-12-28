Several injured in horrific crash on State Route 347 Arizona News Several injured in horrific crash on State Route 347 A major crash on a road leading in and coming out of Maricopa has snarled traffic Wednesday. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.

- Just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a driver driving in the northbound lanes of State Route 347 crossed over into the southbound lanes at Riggs Road and crashed into multiple vehicles, leaving behind a mangled mess.

"My understanding is at least one of the vehicles was an entire family traveling, as far as the occupants of other vehicles I don't have that information, but as you know that time of day there was moderate to heavy traffic in the area and so certainly there were families, there were children that witnessed or observed what went on here today," said Raul Garcia, a spokesman with DPS.

Five people were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

"One of those five patients is the at-fault driver," Garcia said. "Of these five patients, one of them is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries."

Traffic was backed up for hours and wasn't reopened until early Thursday morning.

SR 347 has reopened at Riggs Road following a crash Wednesday evening.. #PhxTraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 29, 2016

"State detectives are working to take measurements, photos, video to preserve the scene in case this has to be reconstructed at a later time for a judge and jury," Garcia said.