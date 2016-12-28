FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Several injured in horrific crash on State Route 347

A massive crash in the area of State Route 347 and Riggs Road Wednesday afternoon has left one person dead, and a dozen others hurt.
By: Danielle Miller

Posted:Dec 28 2016 03:10PM MST

Updated:Dec 29 2016 05:30AM MST

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a driver driving in the northbound lanes of State Route 347 crossed over into the southbound lanes at Riggs Road and crashed into multiple vehicles, leaving behind a mangled mess.

"My understanding is at least one of the vehicles was an entire family traveling, as far as the occupants of other vehicles I don't have that information, but as you know that time of day there was moderate to heavy traffic in the area and so certainly there were families, there were children that witnessed or observed what went on here today," said Raul Garcia, a spokesman with DPS.

Five people were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

"One of those five patients is the at-fault driver," Garcia said. "Of these five patients, one of them is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries."

Traffic was backed up for hours and wasn't reopened until early Thursday morning.

"State detectives are working to take measurements, photos, video to preserve the scene in case this has to be reconstructed at a later time for a judge and jury," Garcia said.

 


