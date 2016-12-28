Rescue puppy "pays it forward" by being a kitten nanny Arizona News Rescue puppy "pays it forward" by being a kitten nanny A dog rescued from Hurricane Katrina is paying it forward by being a nanny to rescue kitten. FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports.

For Boots, also known as the "kitten nanny", he has not taken in just one kitty, but over 350.

From the moment Boots was brought back to Susan's home, it is immediately clear what Boots will be doing. Susan's husband was feeding some kittens he and Susan were already fostering.

"[Boots] ran over to them," said Susan. "And we were like, 'wait a minute', to make sure it would go OK. He immediately started taking care of them. The first moment he walked into our door."

Since 2005, Boots has helped foster, nanny, and socialize more than 350 kittens. Susan said while Boots doesn't necessarily play with the kittens, what he does is more nurturing, and better for their development.

"He will lay down, he will let them come up to him climb on him, and they wiggle their heads like he's a mom cat," said Susan. "They'll just nurse on him, and just act like he's their mom."

Susan said if the kittens ever start to nip at Boots or get aggressive, he reacts in a way that teaches them to not do it again. Susan said there could be a lot of reasons why Boots is so compatible with other animals.

"Could be he was generally born this way," said Susan. "He was just born compassionate."

Susan also said Boots' compassion could come from the fact that, besides his breed as a Golden Retriever mix, he was once a rescue himself, from Hurricane Katrina.

"He was found in about 10 inches of contaminated water," said Susan, who went on to say Boots suffered cuts to his feet.

Since he was nursed back to health, Boots has been returning the favor by nurturing many rescued kittens.