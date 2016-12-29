Alleged impaired driver leads DPS on pursuit, crashes on Loop 101 Arizona News Alleged impaired driver leads DPS on pursuit, crashes on Loop 101 The northbound lanes of the Loop 101 in Tempe have reopened following a brief pursuit and crash involving an alleged impaired driver.

- The northbound lanes of the Loop 101 in Tempe have reopened following a brief pursuit and crash involving an alleged impaired driver.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened early Thursday morning when a pickup truck crashed into a wall along the northbound Loop 101 at the Loop 202. The vehicle crashed after it was being pursed by DPS troopers.

Loop 101 NB closed. All traffic must exit onto Loop 202. Accident involving a pick-up truck following pursuit. @Arizona_DPS on scene. pic.twitter.com/peLkjtmIte — Mike Robison (@mrobisonfox10) December 29, 2016

Troopers believe impairment is a factor in the crash.

"We've said it before and I'm gonna say it again, driving impaired is a social issue," said Capt. Tim Mason of DPS. "These people who go out and partake in holiday season, they consume alcohol, they're on prescription medications. Whatever it may be, they have to make the conscious choice not, not drink and drive, not drive by impaired drugs."

The driver and a passenger in the pickup truck suffered minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.

The roadway was reopened just after 5 a.m.