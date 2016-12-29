Christmas tree disposal sites across the Valley

- Various cities across the Valley are offering places where residents can drop off their Christmas tree.

The following is a list of some of the sites:

Phoenix (North)

Deer Valley Park (19th Ave. & Utopia Rd.)

Paradise Valley Park (40th St., south of Union Hills Dr.)

Sereno Park (56th St. & Sweetwater Ave.)

Cactus Park (38th Ave. & Cactus Rd.)

Mountain View Park (7th Ave., south of Peoria Ave.)

North Gateway Transfer Station (30205 N. Black Canyon Hwy., Dixileta exit)

Phoenix (Central)

Marivue Park (59th Ave. & Osborn Rd.)

Washington Park (23rd Ave. & Maryland Ave.)

Madison Park (16th St. & Glenrosa Ave.)

Los Olivos Park (28th St. & Devonshire Ave.)

Desert West Park (67th Ave. and Encanto Blvd.)

Phoenix (South)

El Reposo Park (7th St. & Alta Vista Rd.)

Mountain Vista Park (50th St., just north of Ray Rd.)

Desert Foothills Park (Desert Foothills & Chandler Blvd.)

Cesar Chavez Park (35th Ave. & Baseline Rd.)

27th Avenue Transfer Station (3060 S. 27th Ave.)

Tree pickup period, according to the City of Phoenix, is between December 27 and January 8.

A to Z Equipment Rentals and Sales (in Phoenix)

Officials with the City of Phoenix said residents can bring their trees to the two Phoenix locations for A to Z Equipment Rentals and Sales, between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. from December 26 to January 7, and from 9:00 a.m. to noon on December 31.

The two Phoenix locations for A to Z Equipment Rentals and Sales are at:

4050 E. Indian School Rd.

15634 N. 32rd St.

I Recycle Phoenix Festival

Officials with the CIty of Phoenix also said residents can drop off their trees at the I Recycle Phoenix festival.

The event is taking place from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the Christown-Spectrum Mall on 1703 W. Bethany Home Rd., behind the Walmart.

Chandler

Arrowhead Park (1475 W. Erie St.)

Chuparoa Park (2400 S. Dobson Rd.)

Desert Breeze Park (9660 N. Desert Breeze Blvd. East)

Folley Park (601 E. Frye Rd.)

Nozomi Park (250 S. Kyrene Rd., north of Loop 202)

Pima Park (625 N. McQueen Rd.)

Recycling-Solid Waste Collection Center (955 E. Queen Creek Rd., west of McQueen Rd.)

Shawnee Park (1400 W. Mesquite St., west of Alma School Rd.)

Snedigar Sportsplex, west side of park ()

Tumbleweed Park, east side of park

Veterans Oasis Park (4050 E. Chandler Heights Rd.)

Trees can be dropped off until January 13, according to officials with the City of Chandler.

Glendale

Acoma Park (53rd Ave. & Acoma Rd.)

Fire Station No. 156 (67th Ave. & Deer Valley Rd.)

Glendale Heroes Park (83rd Ave. & Bethany Home Rd.)

Foothills Park (57th Ave. & Union Hills)

Sahuaro Ranch Park (SE corner of 63rd Ave. & Mountain View Rd.)

O’Neill Park (64th & Missouri Avenues)

Rose Lane Park (51st and Marlette Avenues)

Tree drop offs can be made until January 10.

In addition, officials with the City of Glendale said residents can leave their tree out, for the monthly Bulk Trash collection that is scheduled for their area. Call (623) 930-2660 for more information.

Mesa

East Mesa Service Center (6935 E. Decatur St.)

Fitch Park (651 N. Center St.) (enter off of 8th St.)

Superstition Springs Police/Fire Station (2430 S. Ellsworth Rd.)

Mountain View Park (845 N. Lindsay Rd.) (enter off of Adobe St.)

Dobson Ranch Park (2363 S. Dobson Rd.)

Trees can be dropped off until January 15, according to officials with the City of Mesa.

In addition, officials said residents taking part in the Green Waste Barrel Program can place their trees inside the green barrel, so long as the tree fits completely inside the container, with the lid properly closed.

Curbside pickup of trees can be done, for $21.83. For more information, call (480) 644-6789.

Tempe

Household Products Collection Center (1320 E. University Dr.)

Kiwanis Park Recreation Center (6111 W. All-America Way. Parking lot on west side)

According to officials with Tempe, residents can drop off their trees 24 hours a day, until January 30.