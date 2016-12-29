Bulls captured after running loose in Glendale neighorhood Arizona News Bulls captured after running loose in Glendale neighorhood A FOX 10 viewer captured video of three bulls on the loose in one Valley neighborhood Thursday afternoon. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.

- Thursday afternoon, FOX 10 viewer Meghan Garcia captured video of three bulls on the loose in one Valley neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

"We saw them peeking their head out of the gate," she said. "We watched them escape... make a great escape, pretty much."

Around 4 p.m., Meghan saw three bulls making an escape from a nearby rancher's property in her neighborhood near 79th Avenue and Myrtle.

"My first reaction was if someone was going to be walking them," she said. "Like, where is the person supposed to be walking with them to come get them."

Garcia, who couldn't believe her eyes, captured this cell phone video, which shows the bulls wandering through the neighborhood and sometimes even charging at people. Meghan says the bulls even charged at her.

"The neighbor came out across the street and they started running after her and charging at her," Garcia said. "Thank God no one was hurt, but it was intense for a minute.

About an hour after Garcia's typically quiet neighborhood was turned into a scene from a wild west movie, the bulls were captured by their owner.

"You could hear their hooves," Garcia said. "That's what kind of creeped me out a little bit. That's really what freaked me out was hearing their hooves and how loud. They were running fast... they were running full speed at one point and time. It was crazy... it was intense!"

The bulls were eventually captured by their owner. No one was hurt, and no word on how the bulls escaped in the first place.