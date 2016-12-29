Ohio State cheerleaders practice before big Fiesta Bowl game Arizona News Ohio State cheerleaders practice before big Fiesta Bowl game The Ohio State Buckeyes, along with the Clemson Tigers, are in town to compete in the 46th annual Playstation Fiesta Bowl.

Along with them are their cheer teams. We caught up with the Ohio State cheer squat at Desert Storm Elite in Scottsdale, where they're not only getting prepared for the big game, but also their own competition.

"Usually, our first job is to cheer for the football team, cheer for the basketball team, be ambassadors for the university and in January, we get the chance to show off what we have and this is the college nationals," Journey Ramey said. "All kinds of teams from across the country come and we compete in divisions and this is a cheerleaders Super Bowl for it."

Because their football team is still playing, being on the road, their practicing hours have gone down.

"We're able to practice one time a day," Head coach Ben Schreiber said. "Sometimes at home, we'd be practicing two times a day, so with that less time the focus is making every rep count."

Junior Carter Marsch says practicing at different locations is a change.

"It's an opportunity to perform in front of a different crowd, a different space," he said. "We like to say the mat never changes, but sometimes the places do."