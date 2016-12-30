FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

2 in custody following wild chase on rooftops, through backyards

Authorities say two people are in custody following a wild chase on rooftops and through backyards in a Phoenix neighborhood.
Posted:Dec 30 2016 04:54AM MST

Updated:Dec 30 2016 04:54AM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Authorities say two people are in custody following a wild chase on rooftops and through backyards in a Phoenix neighborhood.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a man and woman were taken into custody near 18th Avenue and Peoria after they ran from troopers. The couple ran on rooftops and through backyards to avoid capture.

