2 in custody following wild chase on rooftops, through backyards

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Authorities say two people are in custody following a wild chase on rooftops and through backyards in a Phoenix neighborhood.
DPS chase w couple in this car ends @ 18th Ave & Peoria. Man ran, jumping from roof to roof. Woman tried getting into a home. Both arrested. pic.twitter.com/9OwdkNfQCk— Liz Kotalik FOX 10 (@LizKotalikFOX10) December 30, 2016
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a man and woman were taken into custody near 18th Avenue and Peoria after they ran from troopers. The couple ran on rooftops and through backyards to avoid capture.
