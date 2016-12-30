2 veterans help victims after cars crash into light rail Arizona News 2 veterans help victims after cars crash into light rail Police say two vehicles crashed into the light rail train just east of downtown Phoenix on Friday.

"You heard a little crunch and a wham again, looked out and saw all the wreckage going by,"Josh Thompson said.

Thompson was in the front car of the light rail this morning when a pickup truck slammed into the side of the train shortly after 7:30 a.m.

"It knocked my son into me, he was sitting on the side; it actually happened," Matthew said. "He fell into, we were sitting right where the collision happened."

Phoenix police say the driver of the truck was southbound on 16th Street when he ran a red light and struck the light rail. A woman driving westbound on Washington then slammed into the truck.

"I was the first one off the train," Matthew said. "We run towards the fire, not away from it."

Matthew, an Army veteran, and Josh, a Marine, never hesitated to help. They jumped off the train towards the crash and pulled the woman out, then ran over to the truck.

"He was unconscious, we pulled him out of the vehicle, he stopped seizing," Thompson said.

A spokesperson for Phoenix fire confirms the man behind the wheel of the truck suffered a seizure. He is expected to be OK.

Matthew and Josh say they were grateful to be able to help.