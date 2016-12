Suspect dead, no officers hurt following officer-involved shooting Arizona News Suspect dead, no officers hurt following officer-involved shooting A suspect is dead and no officers are injured following an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix. FOX 10's Stefania Okolie reports.

- A suspect is dead and no officers are injured following an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix.

Phoenix police say the shooting happened near 12th Street and Northern just before noon on Friday.

The Phoenix Fire Department has confirmed that the suspect is dead.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.