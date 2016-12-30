Family standing stong after Menorah vandalism incident Arizona News Family standing stong after Menorah vandalism incident A family is standing strong, after their Menorah decoration was converted by someone into a Swastika. Police in Chandler are investigating the incident. FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports.

- A Chandler family is spending the seventh night of Hanukkah much differently than they expected, as they woke up to find their homemade Menorah in their frontyard defaced.

According to a statement released by Chandler Police, officers received a call from residents at a home on the 4000 block of West Boston Street at around 5:00 a.m. Friday, about the incident.

The Menorah was reconfigured by someone to look like a Swastika instead.

"A very ignorant, shallow person, a coward," said Gary Guadagnino, who has lived in the neighborhood for more than two decades. The Menorah decoration belonged to her neighbor, Naomi, and her husband.

According to Naomi, she and her husband built the religious symbol two years ago, and it was brought back by popular demand. Naomi said her family has no idea why someone would do this, especially in their accepting, welcoming community.

"Someone full of a lot of hate and prejudice would do it," said Naomi. "I can't imagine that someone from this community or this neighborhood would do something like that."

Naomi and her husband, who have children, are both standing strong despite the incident, saying they have used this as a learning moment, to show that only light and love can drive out hate. Dozens have since showed up to light a new one that was quickly crafted by the family.

According to police, the incident is classified as a First Degree Trespass, which is a Class 6 felony. An investigation is ongoing.