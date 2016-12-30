Arpaio speaks out before stepping down as Sheriff Arizona News Arpaio speaks out before stepping down as Sheriff As Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio steps down after decades as the county's top lawman, FOX 10's John Hook conducted a final interview with the long-time lawman.

- There is certainly a number of people in Maricopa County who have known no other sheriff in their lifetime.

Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who took office in 1992, is sometimes called a figure that is bigger than life. Arpaio, who also became a lightning rod for controversy, was defeated in November, as he attempted to secure a seventh term.

On his final day on the job, Arpaio, 84, said he is proud of his record, and tells people to not expect him to disappear.

"You think I'm going to retire and look at the fountain in Fountain Hills? No way," said Arpaio. He went on to sayh he was not shocked to learn of his defeat. Arpaio also said he does not believe that he has stayed in office for too long.

"I think there's a lot of forces against me that just piled up," said Arpaio, when asked the question by FOX 10 News Anchor John Hook.

Arpaio also said he has no regrets about his obsession with President Barack Obama's birth certificate.

"It's a forged document," said Arpaio. "A fraudulent document that someone should be investigating."

Arpaio said there will be no quiet retirement for him, and said he wants to be a voice in stopping the so-called "War on Cops".

"I'll tell you one thing," said Arpaio. "I'm not disappearing. I'll be around one way or another."

You can catch the full interview with Arpaio below.