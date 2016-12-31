Man goes missing in Sun City

- Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies are trying to find a man who went missing in Sun City on Friday afternoon.

Deputies say 72-year-old Edward Powers went missing on Friday, December 30th at about 4:30pm in the area of Grand Avenue and the Loop 303 in Sun City. Powers suffers from dementia as well as pain in both of his feet. he does not have his wallet, any identification, or his cell phone.

Powers is described as six feet two inches, 185 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a maroon long sleeved shirt with a gray collar, blue jeans and tennis shoes. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or MCSO at 602-876-1011.