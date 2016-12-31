Reward offered after suspects ransack Circle K Arizona News Reward offered after thieves ransack Circle K A reward is offered for two suspects accused of stealing a slew of items from a convenience store.

- A reward is offered for two suspects accused of stealing a slew of items from a convenience store.

Police say the two suspects came into a Circle K at 12th Street and Northern on Tuesday, Dec. 6th at about 3am. Police say they pulled out trash bags, demanded the keys to the cigarette case, and then loaded up their bags with cigarettes, lottery tickets, and other items. Both suspects then fled from the store.

The suspects are described as Hispanic men in their 30s, five feet nine inches, and weighing about 150 pounds. If you have information, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. There is a cash reward involved and you can remain anonymous.