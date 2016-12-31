How to get home safe this New Year's Eve with AAA, Valley Metro

- Another New Year's Eve is here, and valley businesses are taking steps to prevent drunk driving and fatalities.

Once again, Triple-A of Arizona is offering their "Tipsy Towing" service for those who feel they should not get behind the wheel to drive after too much to drink.

There is no membership required for this service, and the towing is free for up to 10 miles. If you need to travel more than the 10 miles, the standard towing rates will apply. This service will be offered from 6 p.m. to 6 p.m., on a first come, first serve basis.

If you need a Tipsy Tow, call 1-800-AAA-HELP (1-800-222-4357), inform them that you need a "Tipsy Tow," and provide the driver's name, home address, phone number, and the location of the driver or vehicle.

Also, Valley Metro is stepping up and partnering with Coors Light to prevent drunk driving. Starting at 7 p.m. they're offering Phoenix, Scottsdale, Mesa, and Tempe residents free rides on buses, the light rail, and a free ride service.

The light rail is extending their service until 2 a.m., however, city buses end service close to 10 p.m.

Call 1-800-3743 or text FREE RIDES to 90464 for route and schedule information, or visit coorslightfreerides.com.

Uber is offering 10% off two rides to and from the lightrail as well, from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Enter code CLNYE for this opportunity.