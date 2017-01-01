Teen arrested in deadly high-speed crash

- Police say a teenage driver, suspected of being impaired and driving a stolen vehicle, was detained after running from the scene of a deadly collision in central Phoenix.

Officers responded to the area of 10th Street and San Juan after a crash between two vehicles. Police spokeswoman Sgt. Mercedes Fortune says 61 year-old Dale Curtis passed at the hospital.

Three teenage girls suffered serious injuries, two of which were in the suspect's car.

Officers say a teenage driver ran from the scene, and officers caught up with the teen nearby.

Police say the teenage suspect showed signs of impairment, and there were signs the vehicle may have been stolen. Officers say the driver that caused the crash was driving at a high rate of speed and had its headlights off.

The 17 year-old was charged with manslaughter, theft of means of transportation, six counts of endangerment, driving under the influence and an outstanding felony warrant.