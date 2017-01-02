STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

6-year-old burned after Christmas tree catches fire

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Jan 02 2017 10:22AM MST

Updated:Jan 02 2017 12:15PM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Firefighters say a 6-year-old girl was burned after a Christmas tree caught fire in and quickly spread throughout a Phoenix home.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the fire broke out at a home near 17th Avenue and North Lane on Monday morning when a candle tipped over and ignited a dry Christmas tree. The blaze quickly spread throughout the home and the girl suffered to her hands and other parts of her body. 

One other child and three adults were also inside the home, but they escaped without injury.

The investigation is ongoing.


