6-year-old burned after Christmas tree catches fire Photo: Phoenix Fire Department Arizona News 6-year-old burned after Christmas tree catches fire Firefighters say a 6-year-old girl was burned after a Christmas tree caught fire in and quickly spread throughout a Phoenix home.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the fire broke out at a home near 17th Avenue and North Lane on Monday morning when a candle tipped over and ignited a dry Christmas tree. The blaze quickly spread throughout the home and the girl suffered to her hands and other parts of her body.

One other child and three adults were also inside the home, but they escaped without injury.

6 year old girl- minor burns in fire. Her uncle got everyone out. Fire started by candle that tipped over. Live at noon #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/XMkoXYFiRg — Linda Fox 10 (@lindawfox10) January 2, 2017

The investigation is ongoing.